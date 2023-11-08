Experience Deeper Immersion with the Discounted Acer Nitro 27-inch Gaming IPS Monitor

Get more out of your free time with a gaming monitor that can handle the rigors. Today, the Acer Nitro 27-inch Gaming IPS Monitor is down to just $199.99 from its original price of $299 on Amazon. Remember to tick the on-page coupon to see the new price reflected on checkout.

Acer’s 27-inch gaming monitor is packed with a WQHD resolution of 2560 x 1440 and up to 180Hz refresh with 0.5 ms response time. It’s supported by AMD FreeSync technology so every movement is smooth as can be. HDR10 support is present here as well, and there are even two speakers for audio.

On the ports side, you get two HDMI 2.0 ports, an audio jack out, and a Display Port 1.2 for greater detail. It’s VESA mounting compliant so you can mount it up to an adjustable desk arm. If not, you can swivel it up to 360 degrees, pivot, or adjust the height up to 4.7 inches. Buy it today!