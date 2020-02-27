Experience Klipsch-Quality Audio with these discounted Bluetooth Speakers

Klipsch is a well-known brand that produces great-quality audio products. Today, the Klipsch R-51PM Bluetooth Speakers are on sale for just $374, down $125 from its original price of $499 on Amazon.

Klipsch R-51PM Powered Bluetooth Speaker

Lauded as a ‘versatile stereo speaker’, these powered speakers offer a variety of connectivity options, including USB, analog RCA, digital optical and Bluetooth wireless. You can connect it to a smartphone, computer, TV and even a turntable with little to no trouble.

You get a powerful set of speakers, thanks to custom-engineered, built-in amplifier, dynamic bass EQ and customized system for maximum system performance. Extra special features such as spun copper woofers, linear travel tweeters and Tractrix Horn technology round out the mix.

These Klipsch-powered wireless speakers have removable grills and the product itself is sturdy and made to last.

The new $374 price tag is a tempting deal for those who want new speakers with bells and whistles. If you like what you see, go ahead and check out the R-51PM Bluetooth Speakers by Klipsch today!