Experience premium sound with the discounted Sennheiser CX true wireless earbuds

Audiophiles crave a truly customizable listening experience, and the CX 400BT Earbuds does exactly that. Today, you can buy the Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds for just $129.98, down 35% from its original price of $199.95 on Amazon.

The MVP of Sennheiser’s Bluetooth earbuds is definitely the bespoke drivers and the two 7mm dynamic drivers on each piece. Couple that premium sound with unparalleled customization via the Smart Control app and you have yourself an audio accessory that can churn out clear trebles, natural mids and deep bass on music, movies and other content.

The CX400 features fully adaptable controls for voice, calls and music. Open the app and you can change almost any setting imaginable. Touch controls are customizable as well depending on what functionality you use most.

Battery life is more than decent- a single charge allows up to 20 hours of playback, and the ergonomic design and 4 ear adapter sizes ensure an excellent fit every time.

