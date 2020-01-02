Experience premium typing feel with the discounted mechanical keyboard by Corsair

Mechanical keyboards have become a popular choice for gamers and those who tap out words for a living. After all, it’s one of the few keyboard types that offer premium feel and responsiveness in one sturdy package.

Today, the Corsair K95 Platinum RGB Cherry MX Brown Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is down to just $129.99 from its original price of $200 on Amazon. That’s about $70 off on one of the best brands that get their products right.

Mechanical Keyboard by Corsair

The K95 touts a stylish aircraft-grade anodized aluminum frame that can take a beating. The key switches are 100% Cherry MX Brown mechanical switches for precise timing and lightning-fast performance. There are six programmable G keys for using in macros, and multicolor key backlighting via Light Edge technology.

A soft touch, dual-sided and detachable Wrist Rest is included. Add anti-ghosting and full key rollover to the mix and the Corsair K95 is sure to become your favorite. Buy it today!