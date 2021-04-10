Experience premium typing with the Razer Huntsman Mini, now only $99

Why settle for just generic keyboards when you can enjoy superb tactile typing experience? Today, the Razer Huntsman Mini is down to just $99.99 from its original price of $119.99 on Amazon.
The Huntsman is rated as having the ‘fastest keyboard switches’, with light-based actuation technology registering your key presses at literally the speed of light. That’s 30 percent faster actuation time than mechanical ones, and at better feedback as well.
|Preview
|Product
|Price
|Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard: Fastest Keyboard Switches Ever - Clicky Optical Switches -...
|$119.99 $99.99
|Buy on Amazon
Backlit keys can be synced with other hardware and games. You also get a fully programmable macro for all the keyboard combinations you need to react faster in your favorite game.
The Razer keyboard boasts an aluminum top frame for greater integrity and oil-resistant keycaps to prevent grime buildup, the Huntsman Mini is sure to be your go-to hardware for games and work alike. At $20 off, there’s no better time than now to buy the Razer Huntsman Mini!