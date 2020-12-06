Experience room-filling sound with the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ speaker, now $50 off

The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ may look tiny but its sound output is anything but. Today, it’s down to just $249 from its original price of $299 on Amazon.
Need a 360 sound coverage to fill the room with your favorite music? The Revolve+ can take care of that and more. It’s portable in every sense of the word, from the flexible fabric handle to the durable and IPX4 resistant aluminum shell.
The speaker has a built-in mic for making personal or business calls. It has a 30-feet range and can be paired via Bluetooth or your phone’s virtual assistant.
A single full charge can last up to 16 hours. You can also pair the Revolve+ with other Bose SimpleSync-supported speakers to bring the music to any room.
Buying the SoundLink Revolve+ means you get the quality associated with the Bose brand. At $50 it’s one of the better deals on the internet today!