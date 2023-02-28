iLoungeNews

Experience True Gaming Immersion with the 30% Off SteelSeries’ Arctis Wireless Gaming Headset

By Samantha Wiley
A premium wireless headset can be all you need to elevate your gaming experience. Today, the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset is down to just $69.99 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.

SteelSeries’ Arctis Wireless Gaming Headset
SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox – USB-C Wireless – Detachable ClearCast Microphone – for Xbox One, Series X, PS4/PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch and Lite, Android SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox – USB-C Wireless – Detachable ClearCast... $99.99 $69.99

The Arctis 1 works on every modern device and console you have, including your Android phone, Nintendo Switch, PS5, and desktop gaming setup. Lossless 2.4Ghz wireless gives you that quick sound response even when it’s not physically connected. A noise-canceling microphone accompanies the package so you can communicate well. SteelSeries’ headphones can also be used in work, e.g., video conferences and meetings.

SteelSeries promises all-day wearing comfort with the adjustable steel-reinforced headband and ear cushions made from Padded AirWeave material. On-board controls let you adjust volume and unmute or mute at any point in your gaming session. It’s truly a gamer’s best friend.

Buy the discounted SteelSeries Arctic Wireless Gaming Headset at 30% off today!

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.