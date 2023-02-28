Experience True Gaming Immersion with the 30% Off SteelSeries’ Arctis Wireless Gaming Headset

A premium wireless headset can be all you need to elevate your gaming experience. Today, the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset is down to just $69.99 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.

The Arctis 1 works on every modern device and console you have, including your Android phone, Nintendo Switch, PS5, and desktop gaming setup. Lossless 2.4Ghz wireless gives you that quick sound response even when it’s not physically connected. A noise-canceling microphone accompanies the package so you can communicate well. SteelSeries’ headphones can also be used in work, e.g., video conferences and meetings.

SteelSeries promises all-day wearing comfort with the adjustable steel-reinforced headband and ear cushions made from Padded AirWeave material. On-board controls let you adjust volume and unmute or mute at any point in your gaming session. It’s truly a gamer’s best friend.

