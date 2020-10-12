Experience Voice-Controlled Aromatherapy with the VOCOlinc Smart Aroma Diffuser, Now $10 Off

Got a HomeKit setup and want to make the most of it? The next step could be to get better sleep by adding a smart diffuser into the mix.

Today, the VOCOlinc Flowerbud Smart WiFi Aroma Diffuser is down to just $49.99 from its usual price of $59.99 on Amazon. That’s a 10 percent discount on a device that responds via Siri commands.

VOCOlinc Flowerbud Smart WiFi Aroma Diffuser

In terms of wellness the FlowerBud has a lot to offer. You can change the colors or light effects to suit the ambiance or atmosphere. With the app, you can control brightness, lighting, mist level and even create schedules and timers.

The Flowerbud has a unique design that works absolutely anywhere, including the bedroom, office and yoga room, for instance. It sports a solid 12 hour runtime and auto shuts off when the 300ml tank is spent.

Command the Flowerbud to produce only purple lights or to turn on at a set time with Siri and HomeKit. For just $49.99, this wonderful home device can be yours!