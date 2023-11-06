Extended return policy returns as holidays approach

Apple is bringing back its extended return policy program as the holidays approach.

The extended return policy traditionally comes with the holiday shopping season, and this year it won’t be any different. The policy extends to nearly every product, including the Apple Watch, Mac, iPad, iPhone, and others. The program starts on November 3 through December 25 in countries like Germany, Singapore, the Netherlands, the UK, Australia, France, Canada, and the US, among others. All returns will be accepted until January 8 2024 as per the official Apple website. It’s worth noting that all purchases after December 25 will have the 14-day return policy as well.

Some regions will have a larger return window, including Japan, Mexico, Turkey, Spain, and Italy. Customers in these countries will have until January 20 2024 when they make a purchase from November 3 through January 6. Apple’s online store page has also been updated with holiday gift recommendations.