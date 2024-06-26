News

External drive formatting added to iOS 18

By Samantha Wiley
iOS 18

iOS 18 users will soon be able to format external drives through their iPads and iPhones.

Apple intends iOS users to access and format external drives that are connected to their respective devices. The latest developer beta shows new file format options within the Files app, with new reformatting options appearing in the ‘erase’ command. The format options, as seen on the beta, are FAT, ExFAT, and APFS. It’s worth noting that some of the formatting options are similar to that of the Disc Utility in macOS. iPad power users will have the greatest benefit in this regard, and suggests more of these functionalities are on the way.

iOS 18

Beta references were recently added to confirm that the format options will be arriving for the iPadOS 18 and iOS 18. Currently, both software updates are in the beta testing phase, with the developer betas set to be released in a few days.

