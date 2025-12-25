Exynos 2600 Chip 2nm Process Revealed by Samsung

The Exynos 2600 has been premiered officially by Samsung. This is the first SoC, a mobile 2-nanometer system-on-a-chip made by the GAA or Gate-All-Around process of the company. The 10-core design based on ARM aims to bring improved efficiency and performance for their devices, like the Galaxy S26 Series that’s coming soon.

The most recent cores are used by the chip and offers support for new instructions for on-device AI along with an enhanced speed for its CPU. The company claims faster performance for its NPU of 113% for efficient and larger workloads for AI, and a CPU performance boost of 39%.

Apple is anticipated to adopt a process node of 2nm for multiple devices they will be releasing next year, as they reportedly have secured a large portion of the initial N2 production capacity from TSMC, with iPhone 18 models to be powered by the A20 and A20 Pro chips.