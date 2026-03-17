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F1 Movie Wins at the 98th Academy Awards

By Samantha Wiley
F1 Movie Wins at the 98th Academy Awards

F1: The Movie, an Apple original film, received an Oscar last night during the 98th Academy Awards for Best Sound. The movie was directed by Joseph Kosinski, and producer Jerry Bruckenheimer also received Oscar nominations, having four in total. The movie has already received multiple nominations for Best Sound and Best Editing at the Critics’ Choice Awards.


Brad Pitt is the main character of the movie, a young, promising rookie Formula 1 driver, but his career was cut short by a crash that happened in the 1990s. He makes a comeback decades later to help a team that is struggling to recruit a former teammate.

F1 Movie Wins at the 98th Academy Awards

You can watch the F1 Movie on Apple TV. The movie is the highest-grossing sports film of all time, with successful sales and reruns in theaters.  CODA was the first film to win Best Picture back in 2022, with Sian Heder winning the Best Adapted Screenplay award.


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