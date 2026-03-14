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F1 Promotional Video Stars Tim Cook

By Samantha Wiley
F1 Promotional Video Stars Tim Cook

A promo video has been shared by Tim Cook, Apple CEO, highlighting the company and its new role as the home of Formula One in the United States. The video was taken in Apple Park showing the CEO driving around in a small buggy before stopping beside Max Verstappen, a Dutch  4-time world champion F1 racing driver.


The clip plays similarly to a pit stop in Formula One, where the buggy makes a stop at an impromptu pit area with the label ‘Tim Box Box’. This is a phrase that is used on the radio by teams to inform their drivers to go into the pit lane.

F1 Promotional Video Stars Tim Cook

Tire changing is a fast sequence that occurs in the pit lane, performed by pit crews for an optimal time. It’s usually timed sub-3-second pit stops to give the driver an advantage with new tires and minimize time lost in the pits during the tire change.


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