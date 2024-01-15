News

Face scan added to Vision Pro requirements

By Samantha Wiley
Vision Pro

Code in the Apple Store app for the Vision Pro reveals that a face scan is required to determine the right size.

The app code showed that users ‘may scan your face to determine your size for the Apple Vision Pro’ as mentioned by Aaron Perris. This shows that the right head band and Light Seal size is needed for the headset to perform as intended. The Cupertino-based company has set up a Head Measure and Fit app for developers as they create apps to determine the optimal size, but a face scan might replace the need to go to an Apple Store to get the best fit. It’s believed that the face scan may make buying an Apple Vision Pro online viable.

Vision Pro

The Vision Pro will come with a Dual Loop Band and Solo Knit Band which fits at the top and side of the head to bear the headset’s weight. The package will come with two Light Seal Cushions and a Light Seal as well.

Lost your password?