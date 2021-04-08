Facebook and Instagram are down once again

If you are having trouble accessing Facebook and Instagram, it’s not just you. Both of the giant social media websites have gone down worldwide, forcing it’s users on Twitter to tweet regarding the errors they are facing.

Facebook down

When accessing Facebook on a computer, users are being displayed with the following message:

Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on getting this fixed as soon as we can.

While accessing Facebook on a mobile phone, the following error is being displayed:

Something went wrong Please check your connection and try again

It’s funny that Facebook mentions to “check your connection and try again” when their servers are down.

Instagram down

Users that are trying to access Instagram are displayed an Instagram logo, without any message or error when accessing the site via computer.

However, when accessing the site on the Instagram App, the following errors are given:

Couldn’t Refresh Feed. We’re sorry, something went wrong. Please try again

The reason for the downtime is still unknown. We at iLounge will update this article as soon as new information is available regarding the downtime.

Update: Facebook and Instagram are back online. Reason for the downtime still remains unknown.