Facebook announces new forward limit on Messenger

A new feature in Facebook Messaging will try to limit misinformation by having a forwarding limit.

Messenger users will find that they can only forward any message to only five groups or people at a time. A Newsroom blog post has showed the limiter in action and implemented the new rule to provide a ‘safer and more private’ experience during the global pandemic and to the upcoming US election.

In July, something similar to Messenger limit was done on WhatsApp. The company mentioned how stopping fake news from spreading could prevent harm, citing an event in India as an example.

An incident in India regarding fake news ended up with 12 deceased individuals. False rumors circulated on the WhatsApp platform where people were accused of abducting children. WhatsApp sent out an official statement regarding the violence and vowed to make changes to try and stop them from happening again.