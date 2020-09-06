Facebook announces new forward limit on Messenger

Facebook Announces

A new feature in Facebook Messaging will try to limit misinformation by having a forwarding limit.

Messenger users will find that they can only forward any message to only five groups or people at a time. A Newsroom blog post has showed the limiter in action and implemented the new rule to provide a ‘safer and more private’ experience during the global pandemic and to the upcoming US election.

In July, something similar to Messenger limit was done on WhatsApp. The company mentioned how stopping fake news from spreading could prevent harm, citing an event in India as an example.

An incident in India regarding fake news ended up with 12 deceased individuals. False rumors circulated on the WhatsApp platform where people were accused of abducting children. WhatsApp sent out an official statement regarding the violence and vowed to make changes to try and stop them from happening again.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on linkedin
Share on email
Share on whatsapp
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
View All Posts
Latest
iLounge > News > Facebook announces new forward limit on Messenger
iLounge Logo

iLounge is an independent provider of information about Apple Inc.’s iPod, iPhone and iPad digital media players, accessories, and related software.

This website is not affiliated with Apple Inc.

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
Linkedin
Rss

iLounge © 2001 – 2020. All Rights Reserved.