Facebook cloud gaming may still arrive to iOS in the future

Facebook’s cloud gaming service may be a long time coming to the iOS but Jason Rubin, Gaming Chief says the plan is still in motion.

Currently, the only way to enjoy the cloud gaming service is through a web browser and on Android platforms. It launched last October with 25 games and is available to most US-based accounts.

Most of the games in the platform are mobile themed, with touch controls and simple gameplay, and the company stated they didn’t intend it to compete with console-level gaming services such as the Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Rubin mentioned that most of their users play the games alongside HTML5, and how they could enjoy them without thinking how they’re delivered. He also said that they are still planning to bring the service to iOS, but as it stands they’re at an impasse because Apple won’t allow apps with multiple streaming content.

Those who have an iPad or iPhone can try the Facebook cloud gaming through the Safari web browser.