Facebook combines Instagram and FB Messenger into one

Facebook has finally completed its merging of Instagram direct messaging and Facebook Messenger into a single experience. The feature will roll out to all users starting today.

Facebook users will now be able to chat with Instagram users, and the same applies on the other end. Also, the features that come exclusively on Messenger are now available to Instagram users, such as swipe-to-reply, more emoji reactions and colorful chats.

One more notable change is the Instagram UI’s change from a paper airplane icon to the Messenger logo.

The move is an attempt by Facebook to unify all its chat platforms on WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook. Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO also has plans to use WhatsApp end-to-end encryption for better user privacy.

Facebook intends to unify its messaging service to keep users engaged within its ecosystem and to keep out rival platforms such as iMessage.

In related news, Facebook recently asked Apple to make Messenger a possible default app for messaging on iOS.