Facebook has a new ‘Friends’ tab

By Samantha Wiley
Social media platform Facebook added a new feature to get friend-centric content instead of advertisements and recommended content.

The feature has rolled out on the iOS app, and users in Canada and the US should start seeing it. The ‘Friends’ tab now only contains content from your network of friends, along with a ‘Find Friends’ ‘Birthdays’ and ‘Your Friends’ subsection. Furthermore, the feed will have their reels and posts, and friend requests in the same tab. It’s worth noting that the new feature is introduced via server-side, so there’s no additional download or update necessary. Users can head to the section by tapping on the bottom right corner and selecting ‘Friends’.

It’s possible to set a pin on the tab so it’s more convenient and accessible. Users can get into ‘Settings and Privacy’ then Settings, and Tab, then Customize. Facebook said there will be more classic features that will roll out this year.

