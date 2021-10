Memers have gone over to Twitter to share some meme’s on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger being down.

As those memes are on the trend, and the social media websites have gone offline for over 4 hours, we at iLounge thought to share some of the best meme’s found on Twitter.

So sit back, get some popcorn and keep scrolling as you watch each meme.

Facebook, Instagram, Messenger down memes on Twitter

The irony of Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram having to post on Twitter that their services are down. Mark Zuckerberg can't be very happy! #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/O21oaLBzkM — Aleeeyyy. (@iam_aleeraza) October 4, 2021

Mark Zuckerberg watching Facebook Instagram & WhatsApp crash knowing his #Bitcoin is safe and will never crash pic.twitter.com/CopOGWbNLN — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) October 4, 2021

Mark Zuckerberg after selling data of over 1.5 billion users to hackers pic.twitter.com/VboEkaWnTf — ZZ (@ZaminZahoor) October 4, 2021

Mark Zuckerberg at the board meeting after Instagram , Whatsapp & Facebook goes down #serverdown pic.twitter.com/F43TqCHGwr — Suraj Beera (@SurajBeera) October 4, 2021

Mark Zuckerberg working tryna get WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook up and running. pic.twitter.com/iLdc8tdXzV — Morgan_Baloyi (@Sir_Morgie) October 4, 2021

Mark Zuckerberg after Instagram and Facebook went down:



#FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/ioGVZVqRIv — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) October 4, 2021

Mark Zuckerberg heading to Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp headquarters at Menlo Park california, USA. 😂#DeleteFacebook #DeleteInstagram pic.twitter.com/S1PjaLWYDr — Matt. (@MattMuhindi) October 4, 2021

Mark Zuckerberg after that dude deleted Facebook code pic.twitter.com/LpKCK0GN27 — 𝕷𝖚𝐤𝖆𝖓𝖊🎴✌🏽 (@LukaneSA_) October 4, 2021

Mark Zuckerberg sending technicians in the server room:#whatsappdown

pic.twitter.com/y9uFvjbkzy — Fred (@Sarstien) October 4, 2021

Whatsapp influencers still waiting for Mark Zuckerberg to restore whatsapp like: pic.twitter.com/vxR8yTX2qN — Drayy💙🥷💙 (@drayy09) October 4, 2021

Mark Zuckerberg acting like he knows what he's doing, for WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram to be up and running pic.twitter.com/dffA0ogLnr — Shaoking🇿🇦 (@Shaoking6) October 4, 2021

not all facebook apps being down all my homies hate mark zuckerberg#facebookdown #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/WUfOmhWm0y — Insight Pakistan (@InsightPakistxn) October 4, 2021

Mark Zuckerberg telling his team to fix Instagram and Facebook right now:



#FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/DoOm7XKs2n — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) October 4, 2021

Mark Zuckerberg walking around while his engineers are working to bring WhatsApp and Facebook back. pic.twitter.com/VKOLgqIlLQ — ODOGWU👑 (@ManLikeLight_) October 4, 2021

As we find some more good meme’s, we at iLounge will update this article as soon as possible.