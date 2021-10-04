Facebook, Instagram and Messenger is down worldwide

If you are having problems accessing Facebook, Instagram and Messenger, you aren’t alone. The website appears to have gone down just now and the reason for the downtime is currently not known.

Facebook down

When accessing Facebook, the following error was given to users:

Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can.

Instagram and Messenger down

When accessing Instagram and Messenger, users were displayed with the following error:

This site can’t be reached

While this news is still developing, we will provide you with an update as soon as more information is available to us regarding the downtime.

Update: WhatsApp is also down

We at iLounge just noticed that WhatsApp appears to be down as well worldwide. Based on our knowledge, we believe that there are some network issues at Facebooks’ end.

However, there are no official statements from the social media giant regarding the downtime.

#instagramdown and #WhatsApp trending on Twitter

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger users have rushed to Twitter tweeting that they are having problems accessing the social media platforms which have caused the hashtag #instagramdown #WhatsApp #Facebook #instagram to go on trends.

