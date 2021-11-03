Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger is down worldwide again

Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger are completely down worldwide. So if you are having trouble accessing them, you aren’t alone.

Messenger down

Users that tried to access Messenger were given the following error:

No messages found.

Instagram down

When accessing Instagram, users are given the following error:

Sorry, this page isn’t available.

It’s unclear why Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger are down. However, this isn’t the first time that the social media website had gone offline. Exactly, one month ago (4th of October, 2021), Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger were offline for many hours which caused the social giant to lose millions of dollars.

We will update this article as soon as new information is available about the downtime.