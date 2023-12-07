News

Facebook messenger receives end-to-end encryption update

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
Facebook Messenger

Meta has updated its messaging platform to have end-to-end encryption.

It’s only now that Meta will be activating end-to-end encryption platform-wide, according to Messenger Head Loredana Crisan. This means all calls and messages between individuals will be encrypted as Messenger features are being rebuilt ‘from the ground up.’ It’s worth noting that encryption started in 2016, albeit as ‘secret conversations’ with the company saying this will be extended in the near future.

End-to-end encryption brings extra security as all call and message content will be protected as they leave the device and enter the other. Nobody will be seeing the content unless it’s reported. Furthermore, there will be added functionalities such as higher-quality media, disappearing messages, and editing. However, Meta says this won’t prevent them from using custom reactions and themes, but it might take a while for end-to-end encryption to roll out to all users.

Samantha Wiley
