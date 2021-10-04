Facebook no internet connection error displayed after social media goes down

If you are getting “no internet connection” error when accessing Facebook, you aren’t alone. For sure, your internet is working fine if you are reading this article.

Facebook no internet connection

It’s been over 2 hours now that Facebook is down worldwide and the reason for such a huge downtime is really not known. Currently, there are no official statements from Facebook on why users are being given a no internet connection message on their browsers.

Facebook isn’t the only site that’s down. Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger are all down together. Based on our knowledge, all platforms appear to be hosted over the same network. However, we are still to hear back from Facebook regarding the issue.