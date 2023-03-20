Facebook rolls out ‘Blue Check’ Verification

Social media platform Facebook is getting its own verification program that’s similar to the one Twitter had.

Meta announced the subscription service, Meta Verified, in February for user authentication using a government-issued ID. Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO, said that the service allows users to verify their identity and get a blue badge in the process. Furthermore, there are exclusive features that come after the account gets the blue check mark.

Meta Verified features include proactive account protection, direct customer service account support, 100 Stars for creators, stickers for Facebook Reels, Instagram Stories, and Facebook, and a blue badge.

Those interested can go to Settings, then Account Center, and ‘Meta Verified available. A payment method and government-issued ID are required for the process, as well as two-factor authentication. Afterward, they won’t be able to change their DOB, username, photo, and profile name.

Verification is now open and costs $11.99 monthly for web, and $14.99 monthly for Android and iOS.