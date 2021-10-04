Facebook says no internet connection to users worldwide

Does Facebook say no internet connection? You aren’t the only one facing this problem today. The reality is that Facebook is down worldwide. Therefore, your internet is working just fine.

Facebook says no internet connection

It’s been almost 4 hours now that Facebook is offline for everyone around the world. This is why Facebook says no internet connection to users.

Since there are no official statements given by the company about the downtime, it’s really hard to know what’s happening at Facebook’s end.

Facebook isn’t the only website that’s down. Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger are down too. This surely is going to be a huge loss in revenue for the social media giant.

Users that are accessing Instagram are facing the same no internet connection error on their devices.