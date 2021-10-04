As Facebook is down worldwide, and there are reports that Facebook employees are unable to even enter the building.

Anonymous Operations on Twitter reported that Mark Zuckerberg’s wealth is now down $7bn with the 4 hours downtime the tech giants are facing. For those who aren’t aware, Instagram, and WhatsApp are down too — which are officially owned by Facebook.

Big techs are completely down… 4 hours now…



Little update:



Zuckerberg’s wealth is now down $7bn



Big Tech stocks go DOWN as well



Facebook’s employees reportedly unable to even enter the building!



The NYT reports Facebook says the hack is unlikely. #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/2EJHeG91Ok — Anonymous Operations (@AnonOpsSE) October 4, 2021

According to our sources, Facebook has sent out a team to one of its California data centres to try to manually restart its servers.

However, it’s unclear if this would actually fix the issue the tech giant is facing.

As we write, those accessing Facebook and Instagram are greeted with a “no internet connection” error.