Fake dating App Bantr appears in Bumble

Social dating app Bumble will be hosting an event that’s a nod to the fake dating app seen in Apple TV+ ‘Ted Lasso’.

The event is a promotional ad to the popular Apple TV+ series. It will serve as a game to Bumble users and will go live at 7 pm local time starting October 13 until the end of the year.

Bantr Live will have users automatically match to another ‘player’, with a match on their gender preferences, age and location. However, only the profile name will be displayed.

They will then have a conversation in three minutes, and if both parties agree to be matched with each other then it will happen. As part of promoting the event, Bumble has shared several tips as to how to ‘play’ the game to the fullest. New Apple TV+ subscribers can get Apple TV+ for free for two months once the event starts.