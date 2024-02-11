News

Fake LastPass App circulates on App Store

By Samantha Wiley
Fake LastPass App

A fraudulent LastPass app has been tricking users into thinking it’s the official app.

Password management app LastPass has issued a warning to users about a fake LastPass app on the App Store. The fake app looks the same, and its name is the same one as the official. Apparently, Apple has approved the app to go live even when it’s clearly a copy of the original. The icon is slightly different and the app name is ‘LassPass’ instead of LastPass, but at first glance it looks like the real thing.

Fake LastPass App

The app is believed to steal information stored, such as bank accounts, debit and credit cards, addresses, email addresses, and passwords. There’s no login for LastPass but the developer might be able to see it as information is being added. However, there’s an option to subscribe for up to $49.99 for lifetime access. LastPass has already requested Apple to have it removed from the App Store.

