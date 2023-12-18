News

Family Sharing class action lawsuit settled for $25 million

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
Family Sharing

Apple has agreed to a settlement over the dispute surrounding Family Sharing.

The Cupertino-based company will be settling a class action lawsuit for $25 million, saying that ‘continuing to defend this Action would be burdensome and expensive.’ The lawsuit alleges that Apple ‘misrepresented to users their ability to use Family Sharing to share subscriptions to certain apps’ with other members. Apple’s last stance claims that it did nothing wrong and will soon take action to compensate class members affected by the lawsuit.

Family Sharing

The ‘Walter Peters v. Apple Inc.’ lawsuit is concluded, and Apple will be paying a total of $25 million, with members not getting more than $50 in total. A website for legal rights, options, and other details has been outlined, along with a payment election form link. Individuals who purchased an app while enrolled in Family Sharing from June 21, 2015, to January 30, 2019, are eligible for claims.

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
