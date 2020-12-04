Family sharing now includes App Store subscriptions

Subscriptions in the App Store can now be shared among family members.

Apple users are getting notifications of the feature on the apps they’ve installed.

This is done by going to App Store Settings then enabling the ‘Share New Subscriptions’ slider. By default this option is auto-on and available to family members through iOS 14.2.

Apple introduced family sharing as part of macOS Big Sur, iPadOS 14 and iOS 14. Developers can choose to have their app shared among family members by implementing the code to enable it.

Before the feature was added iPad and iPhone users could only have one subscription and may not be shared within the group.

Existing subscriptions may be shared by toggling it individually per the desired service. Also, newly started subscriptions are auto-shared between family members. Keep in mind that developers should enable the sharing feature per subscription and update their app for the changes to take effect.