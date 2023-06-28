Farming sim game ‘Stardew Valley’ to arrive on Apple Arcade

Popular farming simulation game ‘Stardew Valley’ will be available to Apple Arcade users starting July 21.

Stardew Valley is an open-ended farming sim that puts the player to work and improve a barren plot of land. Along the way, players can take villager quests, raise animals, and converse with the townspeople as they progress through the game. Other features include collecting goods from animals and crops, fighting monsters, unlocking more clothing options, pets, dating events, and more.

The game is available to purchase on the App Store for $4.99, but Apple Arcade subscribers should be able to download and play it on the said date. The farming sim is a bit late coming to Apple’s gaming service as it’s already on the Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile. However, it’s still a welcome addition nonetheless.

Apple Arcade costs $4.99 a month and has a library of more than a hundred games.