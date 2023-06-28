News

Farming sim game ‘Stardew Valley’ to arrive on Apple Arcade

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
Apple Arcade

Popular farming simulation game ‘Stardew Valley’ will be available to Apple Arcade users starting July 21.

Stardew Valley is an open-ended farming sim that puts the player to work and improve a barren plot of land. Along the way, players can take villager quests, raise animals, and converse with the townspeople as they progress through the game. Other features include collecting goods from animals and crops, fighting monsters, unlocking more clothing options, pets, dating events, and more. 

Apple Arcade

The game is available to purchase on the App Store for $4.99, but Apple Arcade subscribers should be able to download and play it on the said date. The farming sim is a bit late coming to Apple’s gaming service as it’s already on the Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile. However, it’s still a welcome addition nonetheless.

Apple Arcade costs $4.99 a month and has a library of more than a hundred games.

TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article
By Samantha Wiley Senior News Editor
Follow:
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
Latest News
Silo
First episode of Apple TV+ ‘Silo’ is available for free on Twitter
1 Min Read
JokerSpy
JokerSpy macOS malware surfaces
1 Min Read
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core
The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core is 20% Off
1 Min Read
Damus App
Damus app exits App Store
1 Min Read
YouTube Playables
Google to launch ‘YouTube Playables’ game platform
1 Min Read
Samsung’s Studio Display Rival
Samsung’s Studio Display rival will be available soon
1 Min Read
Lost your password?