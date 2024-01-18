News

FCC approves Vision Pro weeks before expected product launch

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Vision Pro

The Apple Vision Pro has received FCC approval just weeks before the expected launch.

Advertisements

It’s not unusual for an Apple product to be approved by the FCC days before the launch date as the process can take some time. The same is seen for the Vision Pro- rigorous FCC testing in the US is done before the product can be sold to the public. In the last months, Apple had to issue a statement that the Vision Pro wasn’t approved yet, but once it’s done the statement can be removed in ads, the official website, and other places.

Apple Vision Pro

Come launch date the Vision Pro will have a number of apps and streaming services available, including Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max, and others. Apple’s mixed reality headset is set to come out to consumers starting February 2 with a price of $3,499. Preorders are set to go live on January 19.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
LG’s 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor
LG’s 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor is 34% Off
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Apple reveals sports and streaming apps for Vision Pro
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Worldwide Vision Pro launch expected before WWDC 2024
1 Min Read
FITINDEX Smart Scale for Body Weight
Take 40% Off and Upgrade to the FITINDEX Smart Scale for Body Weight
1 Min Read
HBO Max
HBO Max to be natively supported on Vision Pro at launch
1 Min Read
Vision Pro Virtual Keyboard
Apple’s Vision Pro Virtual Keyboard blasted
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
M2 chip for Vision Pro to have 8 CPU and 10 GPU cores
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Air
The 5th Generation iPad Air is $100 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone
Upcoming iPhone models might have Wi-Fi 6E and higher RAM
1 Min Read
iPhone Pro
Newest 5G modems limited only to iPhone Pro
1 Min Read
Siri
Apple Siri team moves to Austin HQ
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
Save $250 Off the 2023 M2 15.3-inch MacBook Air
1 Min Read
Lost your password?