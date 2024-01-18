FCC approves Vision Pro weeks before expected product launch

The Apple Vision Pro has received FCC approval just weeks before the expected launch.

It’s not unusual for an Apple product to be approved by the FCC days before the launch date as the process can take some time. The same is seen for the Vision Pro- rigorous FCC testing in the US is done before the product can be sold to the public. In the last months, Apple had to issue a statement that the Vision Pro wasn’t approved yet, but once it’s done the statement can be removed in ads, the official website, and other places.

Come launch date the Vision Pro will have a number of apps and streaming services available, including Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max, and others. Apple’s mixed reality headset is set to come out to consumers starting February 2 with a price of $3,499. Preorders are set to go live on January 19.