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Ferrari Announce Their First EV

By Samantha Wiley
Ferrari Announce Their First EV

Ferrari has revealed its first fully electric vehicle, the Luce. Jony Ive, the former Apple design chief, has helped in designing the vehicle. The vehicle features five seats with four doors and is run by four electric motors.


The Ferrari features 1,035 horsepower with a 122 kWh high-capacity battery, with the company claiming that the car can go from 0-62 mph or 0-100 km/h in 2.5 seconds. There is a dedicated app for the vehicle that offers charging settings, status of the car, and climate controls. The starting price for the Ferrari Luce is at $640,000 or €550,000 in Europe.

Ferrari Announce Their First EV

The vehicle will be released in the United States in the second quarter of next year. Apple was reported to be manufacturing its own EV for about a decade, but Apple ultimately decided to cancel the project 2 years ago.


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