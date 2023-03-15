Fifth South Korea Apple store to open March 31

The Apple Gangnam retail store is ready and will open to the public on March 31.

Apple is ready to unveil its fifth Apple Store in South Korea, particularly the Seoul region. Gangnam-daero is a high-end district and will soon host an Apple Store, and Apple Gangnam will be the latest store to open after Apple Jamsil in September last year.

The retail website opens on March 31 and features a multi-colored Apple logo in neon colors. This will be the same motif as the physical store. In the website description, it’s said that the district is ‘always full of color lights and energy’. The exact location is at the heart of Gangnam.

To celebrate the opening of Apple Gangnam, there’s a new Apple Music playlist for those who are interested. First visitors can look around the store and admire the designs as well as shop their favorite Apple products.