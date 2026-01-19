News

Filing For New Pro Display XDR/ Studio Display Discovered in Regulatory Database

By Samantha Wiley
Filing For New Pro Display XDR/ Studio Display Discovered in Regulatory Database

A monitor with a model number of A3350 has appeared in a regulatory database in China, and it appears to be an unreleased monitor from Apple. This is likely for the next-generation Pro Display XDR or Studio Display for Apple, but the information is not sufficient to make an assumption.


The listing shows that a new model will adopt a high-performance display with an LCD panel. The current Pro Display XDR and Studio displays feature an LCD panel, so the information that was found does not clear things up. Many reports are surfacing about a new Studio Display being made and will be featuring an A19 Pro or A19 chip, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR support.

Filing For New Pro Display XDR/ Studio Display Discovered in Regulatory Database

The existing Studio Display has 5K Resolution, an LCD Screen measured at 27-inches, built-in camera, a refresh rate of 60Hz, 600 nits of brightness, 3 USB-C ports and a port for Thunderbolt 3. The price for the external display is $1,599 and up for higher specs.


Latest News
Subscription Prices For Spotify are Rising Once Again
Subscription Prices For Spotify are Rising Once Again
1 Min Read
Shohei Ohtani Featured In Recent Ad Campaign For Beats
Shohei Ohtani Featured In Recent Ad Campaign For Beats
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air Is $200 Off
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air Is $200 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone Fold Rumored To Be Made With Liquid Metal and ‘Better’ Titanium
iPhone Fold Rumored To Be Made With Liquid Metal and ‘Better’ Titanium
1 Min Read
Four New Games Coming to Apple Arcade
Four New Games Coming to Apple Arcade
1 Min Read
iPhone Shows ‘SOS Mode’ Due To Verizon Network Outage
iPhone Shows ‘SOS Mode’ Due To Verizon Network Outage
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M5 iPad Pro 2TB Nano-Texture Wi-Fi is $200 Off
The 13-inch M5 iPad Pro 2TB Nano-Texture Wi-Fi is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Several Apple Apps No Longer Getting Updates Unless You Get The Subscription
Several Apple Apps No Longer Getting Updates Unless You Get The Subscription
1 Min Read
Firmware Update For AirPods Pro 3 Released By Apple Today
Firmware Update For AirPods Pro 3 Released By Apple Today
1 Min Read
Pixelmator for iOS No Longer Receiving Future Updates
Pixelmator for iOS No Longer Receiving Future Updates
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS Is $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS Is $100 Off
1 Min Read
The Influence Apple Has Over TSMC is Deteriorating Due to the Rise Of AI
The Influence Apple Has Over TSMC is Deteriorating Due to the Rise Of AI
1 Min Read
Lost your password?