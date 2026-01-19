Filing For New Pro Display XDR/ Studio Display Discovered in Regulatory Database

A monitor with a model number of A3350 has appeared in a regulatory database in China, and it appears to be an unreleased monitor from Apple. This is likely for the next-generation Pro Display XDR or Studio Display for Apple, but the information is not sufficient to make an assumption.

The listing shows that a new model will adopt a high-performance display with an LCD panel. The current Pro Display XDR and Studio displays feature an LCD panel, so the information that was found does not clear things up. Many reports are surfacing about a new Studio Display being made and will be featuring an A19 Pro or A19 chip, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR support.

The existing Studio Display has 5K Resolution, an LCD Screen measured at 27-inches, built-in camera, a refresh rate of 60Hz, 600 nits of brightness, 3 USB-C ports and a port for Thunderbolt 3. The price for the external display is $1,599 and up for higher specs.