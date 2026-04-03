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Final Apple 50th Anniversary Plans Go Public

By Samantha Wiley
Final Apple 50th Anniversary Plans Go Public

Apple’s plans to finish off the celebrations for their 50th anniversary have been revealed; the event will be for employees, held at Apple Park headquarters. Apple has celebrated its 50th anniversary all of March by hosting events and gatherings all around the world.


Apple will have a special guest to perform at the area, hinting at Paul McCartney. The Apple Park Visitor Center will close early on Tuesday at 3 pm Pacific time on March 31.

Final Apple 50th Anniversary Plans Go Public

The final celebration will likely be exclusive to corporate employees at the company and will not be available to the public. It is uncertain if the company will be inviting retail employees. Apple was founded on April 1, 1976, and will be turning 50 in a few days. It is shaping up to be a large party for the company as 50 years is a huge milestone.


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