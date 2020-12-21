Final Cut Pro for iPad is a plausible future

Final Cut Pro (FCP) is one of the most popular softwares that Apple makes. Video editors love the simplicity and feature rich experience that FCP offers – a combination that is found nowhere else. Many professional video editors use a Mac just for Final Cut Pro, moving away is difficult for a lot of people. The other popular video editing tool is Adobe’s Premiere Pro which a lot of users find difficult to use (me included).

Earlier this year, it was reported that Apple was working on an iPad version of Final Cut Pro. The information was shared by many noted Apple leaksters with the detail that Apple could do so at its annual developers conference (WWDC). However, Apple did not unveil the iPad version of Final Cut Pro this year. But that does not mean that it’s never happening.

ARM to power all Apple devices

At WWDC, Apple announced its plans to move the Mac from Intel to its own Apple made silicon. The company unveiled its first chip made for consumer Macs – the M1 which powers the MacBook Air, the 13” base MacBook Pro, and the Mac Mini. The M1 chip is based on the same ARM architecture as that of the iPad processor (chip).

iPad Pro with Logitech Keyboard

Apple has already released an updated version of Final Cut Pro for Apple silicon Macs. The interesting point to note is that Final Cut Pro has already been written for the ARM architecture as a universal binary. The future is not far when the iPad will be capable of running Final Cut Pro.

Final Cut Pro 10.5

Released November 12, 2020

Improved performance and efficiency on Mac computers with Apple silicon.

Accelerated machine learning analysis for Smart Conform using the Apple Neural Engine on Mac computers with Apple silicon.

Option to create a copy of your library and automatically transcode media to ProRes Proxy or H.264 at various resolutions.

The other popular app that Apple makes is Xcode – a development environment to create apps for all Apple platforms. To create apps for the iPhone, the iPad, the Apple Watch, the Apple TV, and all other Apple platforms, developers need to have a Mac. Xcode is the only development environment that supports creation of apps for Apple devices.