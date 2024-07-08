Apple releases Final Cut Pro for iPad 2, Final Cut Camera and updates to Mac version

Apple released Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 which brings enhancements to leverage the higher raw-processing power of the new iPad Pro with the M4 chip. The company could have named the app better, instead of naming it “…for iPad 2” which sounds like an app for the iPad 2nd generation which was released in 2011. Alongside, Final Cut Camera is also now available on iPhone and iPad.

Both the apps were announced in May this year, at Apple’s iPad event which saw the unveiling of the new iPad Pro, iPad Air in two sizes, and the Apple Pencil Pro.The new iPad Pro with the M4 chip, according to Apple, is capable of 2x faster rendering and supports 4x more ProRes RAW streams compared to the M1 iPad Pro. It is also important to note that the iPad Pro is the only device that is equipped with the M4 chips, none of the Macs sport the new chip either.

Multi-cam support, manual controls, and AI features

The new Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 brings “Live Multicam” support that will allow users to wirelessly connect and preview upto four cameras simultaneously. The Final Cut Camera acts as a supporting app providing manual control of the settings. Users of the Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 will have a director’s view of each camera.

Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 Multicam support

Additionally, the Final Cut Camera app will allow users to connect multiple iPhones or iPads. The app will automatically transfer and sync each Live Multicam angle which will allow users to start editing post production easily. Further, the app allows users to control shutter speed, focus, ISO, focus peaking, grid overlays and more on the iPhone and the iPad.

Final Cut Camera

Apple also released updates to Final Cut Pro for Mac which bring new AI features, including “Smooth Slo-Mo” and “Enhance Light and Color” features which blend video frames for enhanced movement and automatically adjust video for color correction respectively.

The updates to Final Cut Pro for iPad and Final Cut Pro for Mac are available for free for users who have already purchased the software.