News

Apple releases Final Cut Pro for iPad 2, Final Cut Camera and updates to Mac version

By Abhay Ram
Final Cut Pro for iPad 2
Final Cut Pro for iPad 2

Apple released Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 which brings enhancements to leverage the higher raw-processing power of the new iPad Pro with the M4 chip. The company could have named the app better, instead of naming it “…for iPad 2” which sounds like an app for the iPad 2nd generation which was released in 2011. Alongside, Final Cut Camera is also now available on iPhone and iPad.

Advertisements

Both the apps were announced in May this year, at Apple’s iPad event which saw the unveiling of the new iPad Pro, iPad Air in two sizes, and the Apple Pencil Pro.The new iPad Pro with the M4 chip, according to Apple, is capable of 2x faster rendering and supports 4x more ProRes RAW streams compared to the M1 iPad Pro. It is also important to note that the iPad Pro is the only device that is equipped with the M4 chips, none of the Macs sport the new chip either.

Advertisements

Final Cut Pro for iPad 2

Multi-cam support, manual controls, and AI features

The new Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 brings “Live Multicam” support that will allow users to wirelessly connect and preview upto four cameras simultaneously. The Final Cut Camera acts as a supporting app providing manual control of the settings. Users of the Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 will have a director’s view of each camera. 

Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 Multicam support
Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 Multicam support

Additionally, the Final Cut Camera app will allow users to connect multiple iPhones or iPads. The app will automatically transfer and sync each Live Multicam angle which will allow users to start editing post production easily. Further, the app allows users to control shutter speed, focus, ISO, focus peaking, grid overlays and more on the iPhone and the iPad.

Final Cut Camera
Final Cut Camera

Apple also released updates to Final Cut Pro for Mac which bring new AI features, including “Smooth Slo-Mo” and “Enhance Light and Color” features which blend video frames for enhanced movement and automatically adjust video for color correction respectively.

 The updates to Final Cut Pro for iPad and Final Cut Pro for Mac are available for free for users who have already purchased the software.

Advertisements

Latest News
iOS 18
iOS 18 brings dynamic wallpaper support
3 Min Read
Apple Intelligence
Apple explains the requirement of iPhone 15 Pro for Apple Intelligence
3 Min Read
Apple Watch SE
The Apple Watch SE 2 40mm GPS is $60 Off
1 Min Read
EU Epic Games
EU Epic Games Store gains approval from Apple
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro might have 5x telephoto camera
1 Min Read
HomePod
Code shows new ‘Home Accessory’ device
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
The 2023 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Chip and 512GB SSD is $199 Off
1 Min Read
Security App Authy
Security app Authy hacked, millions of phone numbers stolen
1 Min Read
F1
Apple TV+ ‘F1’ headed to theaters
1 Min Read
App Store
Russia orders VPN apps removal on App Store
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
MacBook Pros on Sale – Get Up to $500 Off!
1 Min Read
NFC Tap Tech
Multi-Purpose NFC tap tech may be coming to iPhones and Apple Watches
1 Min Read
Lost your password?