Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis launches on iOS next month

Square Enix’s newest Final Fantasy VII installment will arrive on the mobile platform on September 7.

‘Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis will be comprised of Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy VII Advent Children, Final Fantasy VII Before Crisis, Final Fantasy VII Crisis Core, and Final Fantasy VII Dirge of Cerberus. It’s dubbed as a compilation of FF 7 and will be released on September 7 on iOS. Those interested can visit the app at the App Store and sign up for pre-registration.

The game has been revamped for mobile and touch controls, with the Active Time Battle system in place. The story will be told in chapters for easier consumption. Square Enix has released an official teaser trailer on its YouTube channel- it’s two minutes in length and reveals the graphics and gameplay to come. As an added bonus, those who pre-register will receive exclusive content when the game goes live.