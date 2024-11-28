Final Fantasy XIV coming to mobile

Final Fantasy XIV is arriving on Android and iOS. Japanese video game publisher Square Enix, in collaboration with global game development LightSpeed Studios, has announced the mobile version of the hit MMORPG, bringing players to an Eorzean Adventure on the iPhone.

Director and producer of Final Fantasy XIV Online, Naoki Yoshida, describes the adaption of the game on mobile as a “sister” game to FFXIV which renders the combat and core story of the original to smartphones, with non-combat bits like Disciples of the Hand and Land being included in the game. Original game details, from weather effects to its diverse landscapes, have been captured by the development team, with the aim to recreate the magnificence of the original on mobile devices.

This adaptation invites players to a journey around Eorzea in a new and different way. Longtime fans will meet familiar characters like Tataru, Nanamo UI Namo, Thancred, and many more appearing in Final Fantasy XIV Mobile such as chocobo racing, Triple Triad, and fishing.