‘Find My’ feature added in newest AirPods Max and AirPods Pro firmware version

Apple has released a new firmware update for its AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, adding the ‘Find My’ feature in the devices.

Firmware version 4A400 adds the Find My network, which was promised in June for iOS 15. Once updated, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max users can now tap into the network to find their lost and misplaced devices.

Before this, AirPods Max and Pro owners had to rely on Bluetooth and last known location to find their audio accessories. With the update, Find My will show the approximate location so owners can get into Bluetooth range- once detected, the exact location will be shown via the ‘Play a Sound’ option.

AirPods Pro and AirPods Max owners should connect their accessories to an iPhone and through a charger to try and initiate the firmware update. Afterwards, they should be able to see the Find My integration on the respective app.