Find Your Headphones a Home with the Satechi Aluminum Headphone Stand, Now $10 Off

Headphones, especially premium and high-end ones shouldn’t just be lying around your desk or table- they deserve a proper place. At $10 off, you can get the Satechi Aluminum Headphone Stand, which is down to just $40 from its original price of $50 on Amazon.

The stand itself is sleek and should fit into any work from home, content creation or entertainment setup, but it’s more than just holding up your headphones. You get three USB 3.0 ports for backing up or transferring data, as well as an aux port for your 3.5mm jack.

The headphone stand boasts universal compatibility and stands tall enough that most over-ear headphones should be able to stand with no problem. There’s even a backside hook for organizing the cable and a secure, rubberized grip to securely hold your audio accessory without it suffering from scratches and physical damage.

Get the Satechi Headphone Stand at $10 off today!