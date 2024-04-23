News

FineWoven accessories halted, as per rumor

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

A new rumor claims that Apple has stopped production of Apple accessories using FineWoven material.

In an X post, Kosutami said that Apple has halted FineWoven accessory production because it was not durable enough. The leaker claimed that the poor performance of FineWoven might mean that Apple will look for another non-leather material to use in future products. Kosutami has a good track record in leaks surrounding FineWoven material and was one of the first to say that it will be integrated into Apple Watch bands and iPhone cases. The leaker also revealed FineWoven accessory images on social media.

Apple

Apple stopped using leather for its accessories in September of 2023 and replaced it with FineWoven, a material that was said to be more environmentally friendly. The material was described as a ‘durable and luxurious microtwill’ that’s made from 68 percent post-consumer recycled polyester. However, the accessories did not live up to scrutiny, with multiple complaints from customers.

