Fire 7 kids edition tablet on sale at $60, comes with FreeTime unlimited

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, 7" Display, 16 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case

Give your child his or her own tablet with the discounted Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet on Amazon for only $59.99. You’ll have peace of mind knowing they won’t meddle with your work iPad and save $40 in the process!

Each device comes with a 2-year replacement guarantee. You also get a free 1 year Amazon FreeTime Unlimited that contains educational content, audiobooks, videos, books, apps, and games. Your kid will surely love the speedy 7-inch tablet powerhouse with a kid-proof case and built-in stand. A full charge can last up to 7 hours’ worth of games, music, apps, and entertainment.

Fire 7 kids edition tablet

As a kid’s tablet the product is hard to beat. Amazon’s Fire 7 Kids Edition normally costs $99.99, and the FreeTime Unlimited $2.99 per month. You save money and manage what your child watches or sees with the parental control features. Set a time limit, filter content or create educational goals and empower them to explore within their boundaries.

Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
