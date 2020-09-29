Firi Games ‘Phoenix 2’ demo playable as an App Clip

App Clips is a feature that has been getting attention since iOS 14 came out. It allows users to sample a part of an app without having to download and install them right away.

Apple has recommended scooter rentals, appliance first time setups and take out orders as examples of how App Clips could be used. Firi Games, however has implemented the App Clip as a demo for their space shooter game titled ‘Phoenix 2‘.

The demo can be accessed by going to the Phoenix 2 website using Safari on an iOS 14 device, then tapping the ‘Play’ button on top. Once the assets are downloaded the game begins and runs as a native clip.

The demo plays as if you downloaded the ap. Afterwards, iOS 14 users can get the full game for free by tapping a link that leads to the App Store.

This serves as potential to what the App Clips can do for game demos and discovery within the App Store.