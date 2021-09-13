First ‘California Streaming’ event may feature only Apple Watch Series 7 and iPhone 13

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that the ‘California Streaming’ event will be held in two separate occasions, with the first one going live September 14, 10am PDT and will host the launch of two flagship products, the Apple Watch Series 7 and iPhone 13.

Gurman mentioned that after several weeks, the new 16 inch and 14 inch MacBook Pro models will be launched. The second event is expected to announce the arrival of new iPad and Mac models. Rumors say that the two Apple events will be a span of several weeks and will both be held in the month of September.

Apple having two events for its product launch is not unusual. To comply with and prevent the spread of COVID-19 Apple split its 2020 product launch event into three separate days and in successive months. ‘California Streaming’ will be held in virtual at the official YouTube channel, the main Apple website and the Apple TV app.