First Developer Center in Europe To Open

Apple will be opening its first Apple Developer Center in Europe in 2026 located in Berlin. The building joins the current Developer Centers in Cupertino, Singapore, Bengaluru and Shanghai, with the Developer center to be located in Mitte District, giving developers in Europe face-to-face sessions, appointments, and workshops.

Apple took note that storefronts in Europe got more than 150 million users last year, and qualified developers are given access to the App Store Small Business Program with a 15% reduced rate of commission for individual and small developers.

Apple’s announcement stems from the current investments in developers in Europe, like the 19 Apple Developer Academies globally. Other Apple Foundation programs are located in France and Italy in addition to the Swift Student Challenge.

Apple also states that developers are also able to access above 250,000 APIs in frameworks like Metal, MapKit, ML, SwiftUI and Core and HealthKit.