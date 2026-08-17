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First EV Ferrari Designed by Jony Ive Sold at Auction for $40 million

By Samantha Wiley
First EV Ferrari Designed by Jony Ive Sold at Auction for $40 million

The Ferrari Luce, the first EV vehicle for Ferrari designed by Jony Ive, has been sold for $40 million in an auction. The vehicle was Ferrari making an attempt in the growing market of Electric Vehicles.


The $40 million deal marks one of the highest amount of money ever spent for a Ferrari. The last time this happened was for an auction for the 1964 Ferrari 250 LM, which was sold for $40.3 million.

First EV Ferrari Designed by Jony Ive Sold at Auction for $40 million

The Luce had a starting price of $600,000, with the opening bid for the model starting at $1 million. It eventually made its way up to $40 million and has been sold. The money is for a charity lot Save the Children, and the one who bought the vehicle will surely benefit from write-offs for taxes with the transaction.

The Ferrari Luce was designed by Jony Ive, former design chief for Apple.


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