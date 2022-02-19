First insulin pump iOS app gets FDA Nod

The US Food and Drug Administration recently gave the green light for an iOS and Android app that can control an insulin pump.

The FDA-approved app will be the first of its kind to have the department’s seal of approval. Users can use the app to control their t:slim X2 devices. Tandem Diabetes Care is the manufacturer, and running the app requires the pump to be updated to version 6.3.1 or higher. Using their smartphones, patients can cancel or program bolus insulin requests quickly and conveniently.

T:connect is the name of the app, and it displays pump information straight to the user’s iPhone. Important data include insulin therapy data, pump status changes and glucose trends within the last 24 hours.

T:connect is only available to view or download on the iPhone App Store. Users will need to have an iPhone running iOS 14 or later.